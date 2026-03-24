A confidential conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. intermediary Steve Witkoff, with Jared Kushner also participating, carried a message explicitly approved by the highest levels of Iran's leadership, according to a report by Yedioth Ahronoth.

The discussion reportedly took place on a direct communication line between Tehran and Washington. Israel was not officially notified of the channel's existence.

Although the parties chose not to inform Jerusalem, Israeli officials learned of the talks through independent sources. When U.S. President Donald Trump later publicly acknowledged the existence of the backchannel, Iran swiftly denied it. However, both American and Israeli officials confirmed that contacts had occurred.

Sources familiar with the content of the discussions told Bergman that Araghchi stressed he was operating with full authorization from Tehran. He reportedly stated: “I am here after we received Mojtaba Khamenei’s consent and blessing to close the matter as soon as possible, provided our conditions are met."

Draft proposals were exchanged between the two sides, largely reflecting positions Iran had presented in earlier rounds of talks. Among the points discussed was the potential transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile to Russia. However, Iran made clear it would not relinquish its ballistic missile program and would not accept a complete halt to uranium enrichment on Iranian soil.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commented that "Our friend, President Trump, believes there is a way to leverage our progress in the war to achieve our goals by a deal that will preserve Israel's interests. In the meantime, we continue to strike at both Iran and Hezbollah, and will protect our interests in any event."