Over the past week, IDF soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade, operating under the 98th Division, have expanded their targeted ground operations into additional areas of southern Lebanon.

The brigade’s troops have established operational control of the area and continue to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in order to reinforce the forward defensive area and remove threats to the residents of northern Israel.

As part of the soldiers’ activities, the troops eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists and located a range of weapons, including firearms, magazines, and explosive devices that had been concealed and for use against IDF soldiers.

On Wednesday, the IDF conducted a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah command centers and military sites in Beirut, Beqaa, and southern Lebanon, in the largest strike carried out against Hezbollah infrastructure since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

The large-scale strike included 100 targets attacked simultaneously throughout Lebanon. It was based on precise IDF intelligence and was planned meticulously over weeks by the IDF Operations Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, the Israeli Air Force, and the Northern Command, in order to deepen the damage inflicted on the Hezbollah terrorist organization.