The IDF on Wednesday conducted a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah command centers and military sites in Beirut, Beqaa, and southern Lebanon.

This is the largest strike carried out against Hezbollah infrastructure since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

The targets struck included Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays, and command-and-control centers:

- Intelligence command centers and central headquarters used by Hezbollah terrorists for directing and planning terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

- Infrastructure of Hezbollah's firepower and naval arrays, responsible for launching missiles toward IDF soldiers on the ground, at sea, and within Israeli territory.

- Assets of the Radwan Force, and the Aerial (127) unit - Hezbollah's elite units.

The large-scale strike was based on precise IDF intelligence and was planned meticulously over weeks by the IDF Operations Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, the Israeli Air Force, and the Northern Command, in order to deepen the damage inflicted on the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Most of the infrastructure that was struck was located within the heart of the civilian population, as part of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields in order to safeguard its operations. Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear on Wednesday that the ceasefire with Iran did not include Lebanon.

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency quoted an Iranian source warning that Iran may withdraw from the ceasefire agreement if Israel continues its strikes in Lebanon.

“Iran is considering the possibility of exiting the ceasefire," the source said. “Halting the war on all fronts was agreed upon by the United States as part of the plan, but the ‘Zionist regime’ has continued brutal attacks against Lebanon since this morning. This is a blatant violation of the ceasefire."