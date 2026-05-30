National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir toured the community of Shtula, located on the Israel-Lebanon border.

During the visit, Ben Gvir addressed the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s repeated violations of the ceasefire agreements, calling for a devastating blow to the Dahieh neighborhood in Beirut, which houses a high concentration of Hezbollah terrorists.

"The Dahiyeh needs to be flattened," he said. "I opposed the previous ceasefire, and I say today - we must flatten it. The IDF is doing amazing work; 600 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated in recent weeks, but that is not enough. What hurts them is the Dahieh, and we need to go after the Dahieh - flatten it, flatten it, and flatten it again."

Ben Gvir stressed that he is consistently presenting this operational demand to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well, during the closed security discussions in which he participates as a member of the Cabinet.

"I say this both here and to the dear Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu: I love you and appreciate you, but this is the time to flatten the Dahieh. There is respect for [US President Donald] Trump, and we need to thank him for the partnership, but the red line is harm to our soldiers and civilians - and the Dahieh must be flattened."