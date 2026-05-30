Itamar Ben Gvir visits Shtula
Itamar Ben Gvir visits Shtulaspokesperson

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir toured the community of Shtula, located on the Israel-Lebanon border.

During the visit, Ben Gvir addressed the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s repeated violations of the ceasefire agreements, calling for a devastating blow to the Dahieh neighborhood in Beirut, which houses a high concentration of Hezbollah terrorists.

"The Dahiyeh needs to be flattened," he said. "I opposed the previous ceasefire, and I say today - we must flatten it. The IDF is doing amazing work; 600 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated in recent weeks, but that is not enough. What hurts them is the Dahieh, and we need to go after the Dahieh - flatten it, flatten it, and flatten it again."

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Ben Gvir stressed that he is consistently presenting this operational demand to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well, during the closed security discussions in which he participates as a member of the Cabinet.

"I say this both here and to the dear Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu: I love you and appreciate you, but this is the time to flatten the Dahieh. There is respect for [US President Donald] Trump, and we need to thank him for the partnership, but the red line is harm to our soldiers and civilians - and the Dahieh must be flattened."