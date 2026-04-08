A New York City teenager has been arrested and charged with hate crime and aggravated harassment, making terrorist threats and threatening mass harm after he announced his intention to kill Jewish children in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said on Tuesday, according to JNS.

In a video chat recording shared on social media by New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, the 18-year-old said, “If I see Jewish people in the USA, I swear to God I’ve got to kill them. I try to kill kids. You know the kids for the Jewish people? I try to kill them."

The suspect also said he lives in Harlem and wanted to go to Brooklyn because he reportedly heard somebody say a lot of Jews live there. “I want big building, a lot of Jewish people, a whole school with kids," he said.

The NYPD told JNS a complaint report was “filed for terrorism" on Monday in the 32nd Precinct. The suspect was arrested on April 6 at about 6:30 p.m.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not yet commented on the terror threat or the arrest.

Mamdani, who was already under fire during his mayoral campaign for his anti-Israel views, caused an uproar on his first day in office when he cancelled executive orders related to Israel, which were issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

The move cancelled an order signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order which was cancelled prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)