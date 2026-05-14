A federal court in Brooklyn has sentenced the leader of a violent Eastern European neo-Nazi organization to 15 years in prison for orchestrating a series of terror plots targeting the Jewish community and other minorities.

Michail Chkhikvishvili, a 22 year old Georgian national known by the alias "Commander Butcher," received the sentence on Wednesday following his guilty plea for soliciting hate crimes and distributing lethal instructions for explosives and toxins, reported NBC News.

United States District Judge Carol Bagley Amon imposed the 180 month sentence, emphasizing that the court’s decision was based on the defendant's concrete efforts to incite bloodshed.

"The defendant is not sentenced because of his warped views," Judge Amon noted during the proceedings. "He is being sentenced for his calls to action."

Chkhikvishvili led the "Maniac Murder Cult," an extremist group based in Russia and Ukraine that promotes a radical neo-Nazi ideology. According to federal prosecutors, the group utilizes messaging platforms like Telegram to radicalize followers across the globe.

Chkhikvishvili authored a manifesto titled "Hater’s Handbook," which served as a manual for committing mass casualty events and school shootings.

United States Attorney Nocella condemned the defendant’s specific focus on targeting vulnerable populations in New York.

"The defendant is a hate-mongering menace who intended to hurt and kill children in the Jewish community and in other minority communities in New York City," Nocella stated. "Today’s sentence sends a strong message to hateful extremists, wherever you are, who seek to spread fear through unspeakable violence: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

The investigation revealed a series of horrifying schemes. In one plot, Chkhikvishvili planned to have an operative dress as Santa Claus on New Year’s Eve to distribute poisoned candy to minorities in New York City. This plan eventually shifted into a specific conspiracy to poison children at Jewish schools located in Brooklyn.

The defendant’s activities were not limited to digital rhetoric. In 2023, he began coordinating with an undercover FBI agent, whom he believed was a recruit, encouraging the agent to carry out murders and bombings. Following his arrest in 2024, he was extradited to the United States in 2025 to face justice.

While the defense argued that Chkhikvishvili had been radicalized due to personal struggles with bullying, Assistant US Attorney Andrew Reich maintained that the case was a clear example of "sustained and deliberate solicitation of violence." Chkhikvishvili, appearing in court in prison garb, expressed regret for the students' suffering, stating that they did not deserve to experience such violence.