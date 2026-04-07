Fox News host Bret Baier said on Tuesday that he had spoke with US President Donald Trump, who reiterated his warnings that an intense attack on Iran will take place unless it agrees to a deal with the US by his deadline of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday evening.

“I just got off the phone with the president…he called and I said, ‘Listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal?’ He said he wasn't going to put odds on it, but he said 8:00 p.m. is happening. That's what he said. He said, ‘If we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen,’" said Baier.

Trump also told Baier, he said, that “if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change. But, at this hour, he didn't want to put odds on it, but he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have."

Trump had earlier warned in a post on Truth Social that a civilization will "die tonight" if Iran does not accede to his ultimatum to reach an agreement to end the current war.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump wrote. "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

On Monday, the President gave a speech in which he clarified that the deadline he set for reaching an agreement with Iran until Tuesday remains in place, and issued additional threats against the regime in Tehran.

"The entire country [of Iran] can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night" Trump said. The remarks came after Iran rejected the offer of a temporary ceasefire and demanded an end to the war subject to several conditions: an end to conflicts in the region, the establishment of a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the restoration of infrastructure and the complete lifting of sanctions.

Iran later rejected Trump’s threats, claiming the US suffered a humiliation in the war and calling the President “delusional".

A spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces Central Headquarters said, “The rude, insolent, and baseless threats of the delusional US President will not make up for the humiliation and disgrace of the United States in the West Asia region."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)