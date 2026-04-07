US President Donald Trump warned that a civilization will "die tonight" if Iran does not accede to his ultimatum to reach an agreement to end the current war.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform this afternoon. "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he said.

האיום החריג צילום: רשתות

Yesterday, the President gave a speech in which he clarified that the deadline he set for reaching an agreement with Iran until Tuesday remains in place, and issued additional threats against the regime in Tehran.

"The entire country [of Iran] can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night" Trump said. The remarks came after Iran rejected the offer of a temporary ceasefire and demanded an end to the war subject to several conditions: an end to conflicts in the region, the establishment of a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the restoration of infrastructure and the complete lifting of sanctions.

Trump emphasized that "Tuesday is the deadline. The Iranians have made an offer, a significant offer, a significant step. It's not enough, but a very significant step. They are negotiating now and they have made a very significant step."

Following his speech, Iran rejected Trump's remarks as "delusional."

Iran’s Armed Forces Central Headquarters said: “The rude, insolent, and baseless threats of the delusional US President will not make up for the humiliation and disgrace of the United States in the West Asia region.