US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that “the Iran conflict will end soon", while stressing that Iran will not be able to keep its enriched uranium.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We will get [the highly enriched uranium]. We don't need it. We don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it - but we're not going to let them have it."

On the prospect of a deal with Iran, Trump said, "Right now, we're negotiating, and we'll see, but we're going to get it one way or the other. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon."

“We have total control of the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade has been 100% effective. Nobody’s been able to get through. It’s like a steel wall. We have the greatest military anywhere in the world. We wiped out their Navy, we wiped out their aircraft. I would say we knocked out about 85% of their missile capacity," the President stated.

On Wednesday, Trump said that he is willing to wait for Iran's latest response in negotiations between the two countries, but only for a few days.

"If I can save war by waiting a couple of days, if I can save people being killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it's a great thing to do," the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

"If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly," he stated. "We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers. It would have to be a complete 100% good answers, and if we do, we save a lot of time, energy and lives, most importantly."

Trump also said that US officials were impressed by the Iranians who were negotiating with his administration.

"We're dealing with people that are, I think, far more reasonable than the people that are really no longer with us," the president said. "We're dealing with some people with talent, with good brain power, and we're pretty impressed by it, so hopefully those people will make a deal that's going to be great for everybody."

On Monday, Trump revealed in a post on Truth Social that the US was planning on striking Iran on Tuesday, but postponed the attack because of what he referred to as "serious negotiations" were being held.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Trump said , “We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow. I've put it off for a little while, hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while, because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to."

On Tuesday, Trump spoke at a Congressional picnic at the White House, commenting among other things on the situation vis-a-vis Iran.

“I think we’re going to be finished with that very quickly," Trump said.

“They want to make a deal so badly. They’re tired of this, and we’re going to be finished with that very quickly. Hopefully, we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added, while once again stressing that “they won’t have a nuclear weapon."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)