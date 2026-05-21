Amid diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff with the Islamic Republic, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on Thursday that there are positive indicators emerging from the high-stakes negotiations with Iran.

Speaking to reporters, the top American diplomat also coupled his measured optimism with a stark warning, reminding the radical regime that Washington maintains alternative strategies should the diplomatic channels collapse.

"There are some good signs," Rubio told reporters, adding, “I don't want to be overly optimistic, as well. So, let's see what happens over the next few days."

The Secretary of State emphasized that while American negotiators have navigated the complex geopolitical landscape to achieve some breakthroughs, the chaotic internal politics of the Islamic Republic continue to present a formidable obstacle.

"But obviously we're dealing with a system that itself is a little fractured."

Rubio made it clear that the ultimate objective of the administration is to secure a comprehensive, watertight agreement that neutralizes the threats posed by the regime, reiterating that President Donald Trump remains fully committed to an architectural diplomatic solution if one can be reached.

“It's always been his preference. If we can get a good deal done, that would be great. I'm not here to tell you that it's going to happen for sure, but I'm here to tell you that we're going to do everything we can to see we can get one," Rubio stated.

Nevertheless, the diplomat concluded his remarks by signaling that America's patience is not infinite, dropping a heavy hint regarding potential military or economic ramifications if Tehran refuses to capitulate to Washington's terms.

“But if we can't get a good deal, the president's been clear; he has other options. I'm not going to elaborate on what those are, but everybody knows what those are. But his preference is always a deal. His preference is always an agreement. His preference is always diplomacy," he added.

Rubio’s comments come days after Trump revealed in a post on Truth Social that the US was planning on striking Iran on Tuesday, but postponed the attack because of what he referred to as "serious negotiations" were being held.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke at a Congressional picnic at the White House, commenting among other things on the situation vis-a-vis Iran.

“I think we’re going to be finished with that very quickly," Trump said.

“They want to make a deal so badly. They’re tired of this, and we’re going to be finished with that very quickly. Hopefully, we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added, while once again stressing that “they won’t have a nuclear weapon."

On Thursday, the President predicted that “the Iran conflict will end soon", while stressing that Iran will not be able to keep its enriched uranium.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We will get [the highly enriched uranium]. We don't need it. We don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it - but we're not going to let them have it."

On the prospect of a deal with Iran, Trump said, "Right now, we're negotiating, and we'll see, but we're going to get it one way or the other. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon."

“We have total control of the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade has been 100% effective. Nobody’s been able to get through. It’s like a steel wall. We have the greatest military anywhere in the world. We wiped out their Navy, we wiped out their aircraft. I would say we knocked out about 85% of their missile capacity," the President stated.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)