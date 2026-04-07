Iran on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump’s threats, claiming the US suffered a humiliation in the war and calling the President “delusional".

A spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces Central Headquarters said, “The rude, insolent, and baseless threats of the delusional US President will not make up for the humiliation and disgrace of the United States in the West Asia region."

The statement followed a speech by Trump earlier on Monday, in which he clarified that the deadline he set for reaching an agreement with Iran until Tuesday remains in place, and issued additional threats against the regime in Tehran.

"The entire country [of Iran] can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night" Trump said. The remarks came after Iran rejected the offer of a temporary ceasefire and demanded an end to the war subject to several conditions: an end to conflicts in the region, the establishment of a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the restoration of infrastructure and the complete lifting of sanctions.

Trump emphasized that "Tuesday is the deadline. The Iranians have made an offer, a significant offer, a significant step. It's not enough, but a very significant step. They are negotiating now and they have made a very significant step."

Alongside the optimistic tone on negotiations, the American president continued to threaten Iran with the use of military force if the talks fail.

"We are crushing this country. I hate to do that. If they don't make a deal, they won't have bridges, power plants or anything else. If I had a choice - I would take their oil. But the American people want to see the soldiers come home. The American people want to see us win," Trump clarified.

On Sunday, Trump intensified threats against Iran, warning that civilian infrastructure could be targeted beginning Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further warned: "Open the ***** Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later rejected Trump’s ultimatum.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its previous state, especially for the US and Israel," the IRGC Navy Commander declared, as quoted in a social media account representing the IRGC Navy Command.

“The IRGC Navy is completing the operational preparations of the ⁧plan issued⁩ by Iranian officials for a new order in the Persian Gulf," the Commander declared.