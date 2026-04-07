US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted a Passover event at the White House.

According to a report by Belaaz, leaders of the haredi community in the US were in attendance at the meeting, including Moshe Dovid Nigerman of Satmar Williamsburg, Chaim Dovid Swibell of Agudah, Trump’s Antisemitism Envoy Yehuda Kaploun, Tzedek Association founder Rabbi Moshe Margeretten and Mayor Yisroel Meir Spitzer from New Sqaure Skver.

An attendee at the meeting told Belaaz that the meeting focused on strengthening relationships with the Jewish community and discussing the topic of redemption.

The report further stated that during the meeting with the Jewish leaders, Trump spoke at length about him freeing Rabbi Shalom Mordechai Rubashkin. The discussion came up after Rabbi Margaretten thanked Trump for the First Step Act and criminal justice overall.

Trump also put on his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on speaker phone when the discussion of criminal justice came up and told them that he is hosting Jewish leaders for Passover, according to Belaaz.

Ynet reported that in addition to the haredi leaders, the meeting was also attended by Hamas captivity survivor Edan Alexander, a dual US and Israel citizen, and his family.

The visit was Alexander's third visit to the White House, and other guests at the event said that “Trump was absolutely enamored with him, it was very clear."

During a previous meeting with President Trump, Alexander told the President that his captors began to treat him better after Trump won the presidential election in November 2024.