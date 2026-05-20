While talking to the press on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked about his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran.

Trump responded, "He's fine, he'll do whatever I want him to do."

He added, "He's a great guy. Don't forget he's a wartime prime minister, and he's not treated right in Israel in my opinion."

The US President then went on to claim that his approval rating in Israel is very high: "I'm at 99% in Israel, I can run for Prime Minister. So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel and run for Prime Minister."

He also attacked President Isaac Herzog, saying he treats Netanyahu "very poorly."

Regarding a deal with Iran, the President said that the Strait of Hormuz would have to reopen immediately and added that "were going to give this one shot."

Trump claimed that despite the upcoming midterms, "I'm in no hurry. I want to see fewer people killed, as opposed to a lot. We could do it either way, but I'd like to see fewer people killed."

He also pondered if the Iranian regime has "the good of the people," noting that there is "a lot of anger among the people of Iran. There's a lot of foment that we haven't seen before."

Asked if it was taking longer than expected to reach a deal, the president clarified: "You were in Vietnam for 19 years, you were in Afghanistan and these other places for 10 years, you were in Iraq for 12 years, you were in Korea for seven years; I'm in for three months, and much of it has been a ceasefire. And you know what, you lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers in these various wars. In two wars, Venezuela, we lost nobody, and here, we lost 13 people. 13 people are 13 too many, but we lost 13 people; in other wars, you lost hundreds of thousands of people."