US President Donald Trump said the United States is engaged in "deep negotiations" with Iran and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached before the Tuesday deadline.

"There is a good chance," Trump told Axios on Sunday, while warning that failure to reach an agreement would result in significant military action. He added that if no deal is achieved, he is prepared to "blow up everything over there."

The remarks come as Trump intensifies threats against Iran, warning that civilian infrastructure could be targeted beginning Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

He further warned: "Open the ***** Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Despite the rhetoric, Trump told Axios that negotiations are ongoing through intermediaries and involve his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to sources cited by Axios, talks are being conducted via mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, as well as through direct messages between US officials and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"The negotiations are going well, but you never get to the finish line with the Iranians," Trump said.

Over the past ten days, the sides have held indirect discussions aimed at securing a ceasefire agreement in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though no significant progress has been reported.

Trump also indicated that a potential meeting between US and Iranian officials was recently discussed but delayed. He said Iran proposed holding talks within several days, which he interpreted as a lack of seriousness.

"So I said, 'Why five days?' I felt they were not being serious," Trump said, referring to his subsequent decision to carry out a strike on a bridge linking Tehran with northern Iran.

Iran has accused Trump of planning attacks that would harm civilian infrastructure and has warned of retaliatory measures targeting infrastructure in Israel and Gulf states.

When asked by Axios about concerns regarding civilian casualties, Trump suggested that Iranians opposed to their government might support such actions to weaken the regime.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey attempt to formulate confidence-building measures that could delay the US ultimatum and advance negotiations. Recent contacts between the mediators and both sides have not yet yielded a breakthrough.

The current deadline follows a ten-day ultimatum issued by the US for Iran to reopen the strategic waterway. On Saturday, Trump reiterated the timeline, warning that "time is running out" and that severe consequences would follow if demands are not met.

Trump said he believes a deal could still be reached before the deadline expires.