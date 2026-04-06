The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its previous state, especially for the US and Israel," the IRGC Navy Commander declared, as quoted in a social media account representing the IRGC Navy Command.

“The IRGC Navy is completing the operational preparations of the ⁧plan issued⁩ by Iranian officials for a new order in the Persian Gulf," the Commander declared.

Trump had earlier published a post on Truth Social, stating Iran has until Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time to agree to a deal.

In an earlier post, Trump intensified threats against Iran, warning that civilian infrastructure could be targeted beginning Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further warned: "Open the ***** Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump also told Axios that the United States is engaged in "deep negotiations" with Iran and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached before the Tuesday deadline.

"There is a good chance," Trump sai, while warning that failure to reach an agreement would result in significant military action. He added that if no deal is achieved, he is prepared to "blow up everything over there."

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament and former commander of the air force, rejected Trump's ultimatum and threatened to further escalate the situation in the region.

“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on social media.

"Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game," he added.