Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the IDF carried out a powerful strike on one of Iran’s central petrochemical facilities, located in Islawiyeh - a move he said deals a severe blow to Iran’s economy.

According to Katz, together with additional strikes, two facilities responsible for approximately 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports were put out of operation.

"This is a major economic blow worth tens of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime,' Katz said, adding that the petrochemical industry serves as a key source of funding for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and for strengthening Iran’s military capabilities.

Katz noted that the decision to intensify the strikes was made jointly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and emphasized that Israel will continue targeting central regime infrastructure.

"The Iranian terror regime will discover that continued aggression against Israel and the cowardly and criminal missile fire toward Israeli civilians will lead to it paying in deepening economic and strategic damage and the collapse of its capabilities," he warned.

Earlier this week, the IDF said that it targeted a site housing one of two central facilities used to produce materials for explosives, ballistic missile, and additional weaponry.

The site is one of the primary locations where a critical component for ballistic missiles is produced.

"The damage to this infrastructure is expected to disrupt the regime’s ability to use the materials produced at the facility for manufacturing various types of weapons intended to target the State of Israel," the IDF emphasized.

"The completed strike is part of the ongoing phase aimed at deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime."