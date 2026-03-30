In recent days, one of the IRGC’s central military infrastructure sites was recently struck, located within the compound of Imam Hossein University - the IRGC’s primary military academic institution, which also serves as an emergency asset for the regime’s military bodies.

Under civilian cover, research and development for advanced weaponry were conducted within the university.

Due to its direct affiliation with the IRGC and its involvement in advancing terrorist activity, several countries have imposed sanctions on the university and its senior officials. The university is commanded by Mohammad Reza Hassani Shahnegari, a senior IRGC officer holding a rank equivalent to Brigadier General.

Shahnegari directs and oversees the university’s activities, leads officer training, and is responsible for force buildup.

During the operation, the IDF struck military infrastructure within the university multiple times in order to inflict significant damage to the regime’s weapons production and development capabilities.

Following the completion of the recent strikes, the IDF revealed that the site contained multiple military infrastructure, including wind tunnels constructed beneath the university, used by the regime for testing and development of ballistic missiles.

The IDF also destroyed the chemistry center of Imam Hossein University, used by the regime for research and development of chemical weapons; as well as the technology and engineering center of the mechanics and development group. The technology center was a key complex used by the regime for the development of ballistic missiles and additional weapons

IRGC infrastructure at Imam Hossein Universit IDF spokesperson