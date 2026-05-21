The oppression in Iran has increased since the ceasefire began, Tehran residents told Israel's Channel 12 News on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview, one Tehran resident, Alireza, told Channel 12, "Now, our situation has become much, much worse than before the operation. We have no internet, we have no medicine, and we still have the same bad situation that existed before."

According to Alireza, the Iranian regime has "become more oppressive, the space has become more restricted, they are executing people more easily. In short, the atmosphere has become very bad. The people of the world need to know - the job has been left half-finished. There is not a single moderate person here. No change has happened, except that all the changes have been very bad for the people."

"Either the job needs to be finished, or conditions need to be created now so that at least people’s economic situation does not remain this way," Alireza stressed.

"Many, many people are waiting for these confrontations to resume. They are hoping for the elimination of the remaining leaders of the regime, which would have a tremendous, very tremendous effect. Their fear is that this terrible situation of repression, internet shutdowns, and daily executions will continue."

According to Alireza, "If you want to understand the situation in our country, if your readers want to understand, let them turn off their phones for one hour and their computers for one hour. Let’s see if they can live for one hour without contact with the world. The situation is terrible. And of course the economic situation is also very, very bad."

But, he added, "Many people are prepared to endure these conditions if the situation improves. Not if there is once again some aimless bombing and they attack centers that do not have much effect. A truly serious elimination. If that will be the situation, the people are prepared to bear the current conditions."

Darya, another resident of Tehran, described to Channel 12, "Here, wartime conditions still prevail. Police stations and bases have been evacuated, and the forces have been dispersed throughout the city."

"They are using city buses as bases. Internet access is possible only at very high costs. Checkpoints are still deployed. My only hope is that the war continues until the Islamic Republic falls, and my fear is that the US and Iran will reach an agreement."

"At night, groups with flags of the Islamic Republic and Hezbollah roam the streets, spreading fear and terror," Darya said. "Our living conditions since the 12-day war have not returned to routine at all. For almost a year, citizens have been living in uncertainty. ... the internet in Iran has been completely cut off. Thousands of executions have been carried out. The voice of an entire people has been systematically suffocated."

Concluding the interview, Alireza begged, "Help the Iranian people finish the job. The job does not end by eliminating some and leaving others. There is not a single moderate person in this regime. They all have a dark past. There is not a single reasonable person. Do not fool yourselves," Alireza concluded.