Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Monday announced that following the end of the Passover holiday, school will resume in the format under which it reopened prior to Passover break, provided there is no change in Home Front Command defense guidelines.

As such, on the upcoming Thursday and Friday (April 9-10), there will be no change to the planned learning framework. On these days, the education system will continue operating in the same format as on the eve of the holiday, in accordance with Home Front Command policy and the color-coded map.

This format includes the continuation of existing in-person solutions for special education, at-risk youth, and informal education activities.

The decision was made following a series of discussions held Monday, including with representatives of local authorities, regional councils, and the National Parents’ Leadership Forum.

Regarding next week, beginning Sunday, April 12, the Ministry stressed that a meeting is expected to take place Monday evening chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and attended by Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The meeting will focus on the schools' framework and the next steps.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education is preparing for a possible expansion of current models, with the aim of increasing in-person learning as much as possible. The plan is subject to the Home Front Command's decisions, which are expected to be set later this week.

The models under consideration for the initial phase range from approximately 30% to 50% of students attending in person, with rotational schedules between physical and remote learning, alongside complementary models inspired by existing informal education frameworks.

If implemented, the framework will be applied in a modular approach, in coordination with local authorities and with consideration for each institution’s protection capabilities and regional security differences, with the goal of enabling a safe and broad return to in-person learning to the extent which the circumstances allow.

The Ministry will provide an update on the final return model following the publication of Home Front Command guidelines for the coming week.