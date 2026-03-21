Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Saturday night announced that all schools and preschools which had resumed in-person studies would revert to distance learning until Passover break.

"In light of the strikes in Dimona and Arad, and following consultations with the Home Front Command chief, I have decided that on Sunday and Monday all exemptions will be canceled and in-person learning in the education system will not be permitted, including the cancellation of exemptions for special education," he announced.

"Distance learning will take place across the entire country, and no physical classes will be held, even in 'yellow' areas.

"I emphasize: All exemptions previously granted for in-person learning, including for special education, are canceled.

"Ahead of Tuesday, a new situation assessment will be held, and additional updates will be provided accordingly."

On Monday, schools in low-risk areas resumed, and on Wednesday, special education institutions resumed studies around the country.

The Home Front Command on Thursday night published new guidelines, expanding the number of low-risk areas in which all schools were permitted to resume, as well as the list of exceptions permitted to resume in-person school throughout the rest of the country.

The new guidelines had been set to take effect at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.