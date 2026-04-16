During operational activity in the area of Bint Jbeil, IDF soldiers located more than 130 weapons inside a school.

Among the weapons located were Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and additional weapons.

Alongside the weapons, the troops also found Hezbollah flags and other terrorist organization insignia.

The forces confiscated the weapons and continued operations to search the area and clear it of terrorists.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically exploits the civilian population in Lebanon in order to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.