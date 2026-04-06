IDF Nahal Brigade troops operating deep inside Lebanese territory eliminated the three terrorists responsible for the deaths of four Nahal reconnaissance unit soldiers last week.

The fallen soldiers, Captain Noam Madmoni, Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, and Staff Sergeant Gilad Harel were killed in a deadly ambush by Hezbollah terrorists in the area. In the same incident, a soldier was severely injured, and a reservist was moderately injured.

On Sunday night, during close-quarters combat in the area, IDF troops engaged and eliminated a terrorist cell. Following precise intelligence verification, it was confirmed that the operatives were the same individuals behind the deadly ambush.

Nahal Brigade commander Erik Moyal addressed the rapid operation from within the combat zone, saying, “The Nahal Brigade has been fighting in the northern arena for several days. We are encountering numerous terrorists, eliminating them, destroying infrastructure, and locating large quantities of weapons. Our mission is clear: to defend the residents of the north."

He also referred to the heavy toll suffered by the unit: “Unfortunately, we paid a heavy price in recent days with the loss of four reconnaissance soldiers. We succeeded in eliminating those terrorists and continue to destroy infrastructure here."

IDF forces in southern Lebanon continue intensive operations aimed at ensuring the security of northern Israel's residents. To this end, the forces are locating weapons depots embedded within civilian areas in Lebanon, and destroying underground terrorist infrastructure.