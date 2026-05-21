פינוי מאיר בידרמן לבית החולים רמב"ם

Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa reported Thursday morning that 401st Armored Brigade commander Col. Meir Biderman and Staff Sgt. S., a veteran combat photographer in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit’s Operational Documentation Unit, have both regained full consciousness.

The hospital stated that the condition of the two, who were treated in the trauma room and underwent surgeries overnight, is now defined as stable, and that their lives are not in danger.

The two were seriously wounded on Wednesday in two separate operational incidents in southern Lebanon, both caused by the explosion of drones launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization at Israeli forces.

Following the brigade commander’s injury, the IDF announced that Colonel (res.) H., who currently serves as the brigade’s chief of staff, will temporarily fill Biderman’s position.

In October 2024, after the death of 401st Brigade commander Colonel Ahsan Daqsa in battle in Jabaliya, Meir Biderman was appointed commander of the brigade.

He assumed the role during an especially difficult period amid intense fighting and led brigade forces in offensive operations in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Biderman took command during challenging moments, when operational realities demanded steady leadership and a frontline presence.

The IDF noted that since assuming command, he has consistently remained alongside the soldiers in the field, closely leading combat operations and strengthening the brigade’s fighting spirit even under fire.