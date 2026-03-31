The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Tuesday morning that four IDF soldiers fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

The names of three of the fallen have been cleared for publication.

- Captain Noam Madmoni, aged 22, from Sderot, a team commander in the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion (934th), Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

- Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, aged 21, from Lehavim, a soldier in the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion (934th), Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

- Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, aged 21, from Bat Yam, a soldier in the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion (934th), Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

The name of the fourth fallen soldier has yet to be cleared for publication.

Additionally, a soldier was severely injured, and a reservist was moderately injured in the incident.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

On Monday, the IDF announced that Sergeant Liran Ben Zion fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

Ben Zion, aged 19 from Holon, served as a soldier of the 9th battalion, 401st Brigade,.

In the same incident, an armored corps officer was severely injured. The officer was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.