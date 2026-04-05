Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament and former commander of the air force, rejects US President Trump's ultimatum.

Trump extended the deadline for the regime to reach a ceasefire deal under US conditions, and threatened that if a deal were not reached, Iran would face hell.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf threatened to further escalate the situation in the region.

Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands," Ghalibaf wrote.

"Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game," he added.