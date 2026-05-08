Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday accused the United States of choosing military action over diplomacy following US strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

“Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire?" Araghchi wrote.

“Whatever the causes, the outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure and diplomacy is always the victim," he added.

Araghchi also rejected a reported CIA assessment regarding Iran’s missile capabilities.

“Also, the CIA is wrong. Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75% compared to Feb 28. The correct figure is 120%," he stated.

“As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%," Araghchi added.

The remarks came after the US military struck Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

A senior US official later told Fox News that the US military also struck Iran’s Bandar Kargan naval checkpoint in Minab.

Iranian media reported that the Iranian Navy attacked three US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz with missiles and drones.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) later stated that US forces intercepted Iranian attacks and carried out self-defense strikes after US Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz toward the Gulf of Oman.

According to CENTCOM, Iranian forces launched missiles, drones, and small boats toward the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason. The statement said no US assets were struck.

CENTCOM added that US forces targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking American forces, including missile and drone launch sites, command and control locations, and intelligence and surveillance infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump described the strikes as a “love tap" and said the ceasefire between the sides remained in effect.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the three US destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz “very successfully" under fire and claimed Iranian attackers and small boats were destroyed.

Separately, a confidential CIA assessment cited by the Washington Post concluded that Iran continues to maintain substantial ballistic missile capabilities despite weeks of US and Israeli strikes.

According to the report, Iran still possesses roughly 75 percent of its prewar mobile missile launchers and about 70 percent of its missile stockpiles.

The assessment also stated that Iran has restored access to most of its underground storage facilities, repaired some damaged missiles, and assembled additional missiles that had been near completion before the conflict began.

Trump on Wednesday said Iran’s missile arsenal had been “mostly decimated."