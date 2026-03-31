Commander's message after death of soldiers IDF Spokesperson

After four Nahal Reconnaissance Unit soldiers fell in battle overnight, Commander of the Nahal Brigade, COL Eric Moyal, conveyed a message to his troops over the radio.

"Yesterday, during an encounter with terrorists, we lost four of our finest. We must always remember why we set out on this campaign and why we are here."

"We set out on this operation to defend the residents of the north, to fight the enemy, and to remove the threat from the northern communities," COL Moyal stated.

During the encounter on Monday night, troops from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit engaged in close combat with a terrorist cell that opened fire at the troops.

The troops returned fire, and with the assistance of aerial support and tank fire, the terrorists were struck and eliminated.

During the encounter, Captain Noam Madmoni, aged 22, from Sderot, Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, aged 21, from Lehavim, Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, aged 21, from Bat Yam, and Staff Sergeant Gilad Harel, aged 21, from Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut were killed

Three other soldiers were injured.