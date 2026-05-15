Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan
Staff Sergeant Negev DaganCourtesy of the family

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday morning that Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan, aged 20, from Dekel, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Dagan, a combat soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, was killed on Thursday evening at around 10:00 p.m. by an anti-tank guided missile fired by terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

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On Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that an IDF soldier was moderately injured and a reservist was lightly injured as a result of an explosive drone strike launched by Hezbollah toward Israeli territory, near the Lebanese border.

The injured were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.