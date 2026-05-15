The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday morning that Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan, aged 20, from Dekel, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.
Dagan, a combat soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, was killed on Thursday evening at around 10:00 p.m. by an anti-tank guided missile fired by terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization.
On Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that an IDF soldier was moderately injured and a reservist was lightly injured as a result of an explosive drone strike launched by Hezbollah toward Israeli territory, near the Lebanese border.
The injured were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.