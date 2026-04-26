Two explosive drones were launched at IDF troops evacuating wounded soldiers from the incident in which Sgt. Idan Fooks was killed. One drone was intercepted, while the second struck very close to the rescue force.

Fooks, 19, from Petah Tikva, was a combat soldier in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. He was killed by an explosive drone during operational activity in southern Lebanon. He will be laid to rest on Monday at 4:00 p.m. in the military section of Segula Cemetery in his hometown.

In the incident, one combat officer and three soldiers were seriously wounded, one soldier was moderately wounded, and another sustained light injuries. The six wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The deadly incident occurred shortly before 9:00 a.m. Hezbollah terrorists launched an explosive UAV at tanks from the 77th Battalion operating in the village of al-Taybeh in southern Lebanon, about four kilometers from the border.

The force, which was carrying out repairs on a tank in an open area near buildings, was hit. Later in the incident, two additional explosive drones were launched at the forces. No additional injuries were reported in those attacks.

In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon.