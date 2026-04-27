Shlomi Ara, the uncle of Sgt. Idan Fooks, said on Sunday evening that Fooks’s girlfriend, who serves as a military lookout, witnessed the incident in which his nephew was killed by an explosive drone strike.

Speaking with Ynet, Ara said, “His girlfriend is a lookout, and ever since he entered Lebanon they had been coordinating when they would both be able to come home together. This morning she saw the incident, saw the wounded soldiers, and asked if Idan was there. They told her he wasn’t, but she had a bad feeling. In hindsight, it turns out she saw the boyfriend she loved so much - and who loved her - being killed in Lebanon. She is in shock, just like all of us."

He eulogized his nephew, saying, “Idan was someone who knew how to bring people together. He was very close to his four brothers, especially Rani, who is one year younger than him. There is also Oz, and nine-year-old Raz, who only asked on Saturday when his brother would be coming home."

Fooks, 19, from Petah Tikva, was a combat soldier in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade. He was killed by an explosive drone during operational activity in southern Lebanon. He will be laid to rest on Monday at 4:00 p.m. in the military section of Segula Cemetery in his hometown.

In the incident in which he was killed, one combat officer and three soldiers were seriously wounded, one soldier was moderately wounded, and another sustained light injuries. The six wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospital for treatment, and their families were notified.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Fooks, saying, “Our hearts grieve over fallen soldier, Sergeant Idan Fooks, of blessed memory, in battle in southern Lebanon. My wife and I, along with all citizens of Israel, send our deepest heartfelt condolences to Idan’s family and share in their heavy loss. We wish a speedy and full recovery to our soldiers who were wounded in this difficult incident. Idan fought with bravery and courage alongside his comrades to restore security to the residents of the North, and this is what we shall continue to do. May his memory be blessed and cherished forever."

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “I bow my head over the loss of Sgt. Idan Fooks, a soldier in the 77th Battalion who fell in battle in southern Lebanon, and I send heartfelt condolences to his family at this difficult time. Idan fought bravely, alongside our other heroic soldiers, in defense of northern residents against a cruel terrorist organization that will pay a heavy price for its actions."

“I wish a full and speedy recovery to the soldiers wounded in the serious incident, and I strengthen the IDF troops operating with power and determination in Lebanon. The IDF will continue to act with all necessary means and full backing until complete security is restored to the residents of the north. May Idan’s memory be a blessing."

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said, “I share in the deep sorrow of the Fooks-Ara family over the loss of their son, nephew, and grandson, Israel’s hero, soldier Idan Fooks, who fell during the fighting in southern Lebanon. Idan was a resident of Petah Tikva’s Pisgat Hadar neighborhood and a graduate of Ben Gurion High School in the city. We join the family in their heavy grief. May his memory be a blessing."