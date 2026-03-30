Two IDF soldiers were severely injured Sunday afternoon as a result of an anti-tank missile fired toward them in southern Lebanon.

In an additional incident, an IDF soldier was severely injured, and two IDF soldiers were moderately injured as a result of a UAV that fell adjacent to them in southern Lebanon.

Separately, an IDF soldier was moderately injured as a result of an operational accident in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified, the IDF added.

On Sunday, Sergeant Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, aged 22, from New Haven, Connecticut, a soldier of the 890th battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon, it was cleared for publication on Sunday morning.

During the incident in which Sergeant Moshe Yitzchak hacohen Katz fell, three IDF soldiers were moderately injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.