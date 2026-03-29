Sergeant Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, aged 22, from New Haven, Connecticut, a soldier of the 890th battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon, it was cleared for publication on Sunday morning.

During the incident in which Sergeant Moshe Yitzchak hacohen Katz fell, three IDF soldiers were moderately injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Sgt. Katz, stating: “My wife and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of the late Sergeant Moshe Yitzhak HaCohen Katz, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in Lebanon. Moshe, of blessed memory, immigrated to Israel from the US, enlisted in the Paratroopers Brigade, and fought bravely in defense of the homeland. On behalf of all citizens of Israel, we embrace Moshe’s family in their difficult hour and wish a swift and full recovery to our fighters who were wounded in the same incident. May his memory be a blessing."

On Friday, an IDF officer was severely injured, and an additional officer was moderately injured as a result of an anti-tank missile fire during an encounter in southern Lebanon.

During an additional incident early on Saturday morning, an IDF officer was severely injured, and six soldiers were moderately injured as a result of rocket fire toward IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.