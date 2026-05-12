The IDF announced Tuesday evening that an IDF non-commissioned officer was moderately wounded and a reserve soldier was lightly wounded as a result of an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah toward Israeli territory near the Lebanon border.

The wounded were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

The IDF described the incident, along with additional explosive drones launched throughout the evening toward forces operating in southern Lebanon, as “another violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization." Some of the threats were intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems.

At the same time, the IDF said that over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force, operating under the direction of the 146th Division, eliminated around 15 terrorists who were operating near Israeli forces and posed an immediate threat.

In addition, several launchers in southern Lebanon aimed at Israeli territory were destroyed. During a ground operation by the 401st Brigade in the Rashaf area, troops located a weapons depot containing Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, and rockets.