"לא לפלג, רק להקשיב": המסר של ארי שפיץ לקראת השאת המשואה ביום העצמאות צילום: ערוץ 7

Ari Spitz, an IDF soldier who was severely wounded in Gaza and lost one arm and both legs, spoke emotionally today (Thursday) about being chosen to light a torch on Israeli Independence Day.

“It’s very moving to be at the forefront of this war and to represent the wounded. I’m very young, I still have a whole life ahead of me, and yet this is a very significant point for me in this journey since the fighting and the injury," Spitz said in a conversation with journalists.

When asked what message he hopes to convey through the torch-lighting, he said: “Let’s try to find as many people as possible who promote togetherness and emphasize the importance of listening to one another, and less division. More face-to-face meetings, understanding that there is a great nation here that we all want to advance in the best possible way."

In response to a question about his current condition, he said: “Today I’m a law student. Rehabilitation is a lifelong process, and I still have a few surgeries ahead of me, and I’m combining everything."

Spitz emphasized that he hopes Israel will achieve a clear victory in what he described as a just war on all fronts. “There is no doubt that there has been an important national mission for two and a half years, and throughout history-and hopefully, with God’s help, we will fulfill it in the best possible way-until victory."