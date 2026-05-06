In several incidents on Wednesday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched explosive drones and a number of rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Two explosive drones detonated in proximity to IDF soldiers.

As a result, two IDF soldiers were moderately and lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

In an additional incident, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a hostile aircraft prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.