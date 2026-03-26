Uri Peretz, a 43-year-old resident of Nahariya and father of four, was mudered this afternoon (Thursday) in a Hezbollah rocket strike while riding his bicycle and attempting to reach shelter in a nearby building, but did not manage to get inside in time.

Peretz is survived by his wife and four children.

According to police data, he was passing through the area on his bicycle when the siren sounded. He tried to enter a protected space in a nearby building, but tragically did not reach shelter in time and was struck by the rocket.

Following news of his death, the Nahariya municipality issued an official statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

The statement read: “On behalf of the city’s residents, we wish to embrace and strengthen his parents, his wife, his children, and all family members at this difficult time. May you know no more sorrow."

The municipality emphasized that it will continue to accompany and support the family as needed in the coming period.