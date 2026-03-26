A man in his 30s was murdered on Thursday afternoon as a result of a direct missile impact on a building in Nahariya.

The tragedy occurred during a missile barrage launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the western Galilee.

At the main impact site in the city, a building suffered a direct hit, causing substantial damage and injuries. Upon the arrival of Magen David Adom ambulance crews at the scene, paramedics found the victim in critical condition, together with another man in his 50s in severe condition, and a third victim with minor wounds.

At the same time, another scene in the city was reported where a person was lightly injured by blast impact or shrapnel. In a separate incident in the north, three people were lightly injured as a result of a drone explosion. The Galilee Medical Center announced it has activated its reinforced trauma response system due to multiple casualty scenes arriving at the hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services said that as a result of a Hezbollah barrage on the Western Galilee, there are three impact sites in Nahariya, where firefighting teams are operating. Vehicles caught fire in a parking area adjacent to a residential building, and at another scene, there was damage to gas infrastructure. At a third site, interception debris fell in an open area.

“Firefighting forces are operating at all scenes to extinguish the fires, disconnect energy sources, and conduct searches to locate and rescue any trapped individuals," the statement said.

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א