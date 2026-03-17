זירת נפילת רקטה של חיזבאללה בכרמיאל דוברות כבאות והצלה

The terrorist organization Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets this evening (Tuesday) toward northern Israel. A significant portion of the rockets were intercepted, and so far, there have been no reports of casualties.

Residents reported loud explosions and several impact sites in open areas. A building was struck in Carmiel.

According to estimates, at least 40 rockets were fired across wide areas-from communities in the Upper Galilee to the region of Hadera. Launches were also recorded toward central Israel, though they apparently failed.

The Magen David Adom emergency service reported that it had not received any reports of injuries as a result of the barrage from Lebanon.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces began a massive wave of airstrikes against targets belonging to the terrorist organization.