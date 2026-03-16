A man was moderately injured this evening (Monday) by shrapnel at Kabri Junction in the Western Galilee and was evacuated to the hospital in Nahariya for further treatment.

At the same time, police officers from the Coastal District, officers from the Israel Border Police, and police bomb disposal units are handling several impact sites in the city of Nahariya following launches from Lebanon.

According to reports, at one of the locations, a house sustained a direct hit and a fire broke out. Emergency forces rescued the family members from the building, and no injuries were reported.

The Israel Defense Forces is examining the possibility that an interceptor missile malfunctioned during an interception and struck the building in Nahariya. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Tal Volovitz, spokesperson for the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, told Kan Reshet Bet that emergency crews are having difficulty reaching some of the sites due to ongoing waves of sirens.