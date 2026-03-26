An IDF soldier was severely injured on Wednesday as a result of mortar fire that was launched toward IDF troops in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

In the same incident, an officer and two additional soldiers were lightly injured. They were also evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

On Wednesday, it was cleared for publication that an IDF reserve soldier was severely injured as a result of a rocket fire toward IDF troops in Lebanon.

The IDF stated that the soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. In the same incident, a reserve battalion commander and another reservist were lightly wounded and evacuated to a hospital.