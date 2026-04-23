An IDF reserve officer, Reserve Lt. Col. Ido Fromer, was killed yesterday (Wednesday) in a tragic civilian parachuting accident in the Ramon Crater area.

The accident occurred during a private civilian parachuting activity. For reasons that have not yet been clarified, Fromer fell into the crater.

Upon receiving the report, large rescue forces from the regional rescue unit were dispatched to the scene together with personnel from Air Force Unit 669.

After complex rescue operations under the crater's terrain conditions, the forces reached Fromer, but unfortunately, a physician from Unit 669 had to pronounce him dead at the scene.

Reserve Lt. Col. Fromer served in active reserve duty as a team commander in the Air Force. Because he was on active reserve duty, the IDF decided to recognize him as a fallen IDF soldier.

Just yesterday morning, Ido still managed to film a video for Independence Day and said, "I wish for all of us that we always remember what divides us, but also what unites us, and that we continue to build together this amazing country of ours."