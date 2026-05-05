Miriam, the widow of Capt. Ori Mordechay Shani, got engaged on Tuesday to Ofek, who had served as Ori’s commander during his training in the elite Egoz unit.

Ori’s father, Yehoshua Shani, shared the emotional news with a message of gratitude, saying the family has been blessed to see new light enter their lives. “After a period of pain and longing beyond words, we have been privileged to welcome new light into our lives," he wrote.

He added that the family had long prayed for this moment. “Out of profound heartbreak, rebuilding, hope, and life are beginning to grow once again."

Shani also pointed to the unique bond between his son and Ofek. “Miriam’s fiancé, Ofek, was Ori’s commander during his training in Egoz-a deeply meaningful connection that carries forward the values, path, and strong sense of brotherhood they shared," he said.

The family expressed their belief that Ori would have shared in their joy. “We believe that even now, he is rejoicing with us, offering strength and accompanying us in these moments of renewal."

Addressing the couple, Shani added: “We embrace you with great love and pray that you build a devoted and loving home together, filled with light, joy, and blessing. May we all merit to see light emerge from darkness, and may the people of Israel continue to choose life, faith, and hope. May we share in good news ahead."