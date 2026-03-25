Israeli Air Force aircraft on Tuesday night identified and eliminated a cell of Hezbollah terrorists who fired rockets toward IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon. No IDF injuries were reported.

"The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," the IDF said. "The IDF acts to remove threats to the civilians of the State of Israel."

Also on Tuesday night, the IDF struck a series of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization across Lebanon, including a command center in Dahieh, infrastructure sites, and terrorists.

The strikes targeted several gas stations belonging to the "Al-Amana" company, which is controlled by Hezbollah and serves as significant financial infrastructure supporting its terrorist activities were struck.

"The gas stations generate millions of dollars in revenue for Hezbollah and its operations," the IDF added, noting that the stations serve "as yet another example of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians while operating under civilian cover to advance terrorist activities."