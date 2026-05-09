Three thousand years ago, King Hiram of Tyre sent cedar wood, craftsmen, and goodwill to Jerusalem. The alliance between the people of Lebanon and the people of Israel produced the First Temple. It was commerce, mutual recognition, and sovereign cooperation, the opposite of everything Iran has imposed on Lebanon for the past four decades.

When Israeli and Lebanese delegations sit down in Washington on May 14 and 15, they will not be creating something new. They will be attempting to recover something very old: the idea that the Lebanese state is capable of acting in its own interest.

That idea has been suppressed for a long time. Hezbollah's systematic penetration of Lebanese institutions, armed forces, and political life created a state against the state, a parallel sovereignty funded by Tehran, loyal to Tehran, and serving as Tehran's forward military platform against Israel.

Every previous diplomatic effort to address Lebanon's relationship with Israel collapsed against that reality. The May 17 Agreement of 1983 lasted eleven months before Syria and Iran organized enough pressure to kill it. Subsequent frameworks carefully avoided the question of Hezbollah's weapons, as if the presence of a heavily armed Iranian proxy on Israeli borders was a detail that could be managed around. It could not.

What makes the May 2026 framework categorically different is that disarmament is not a desired outcome appended to the agenda. It is the precondition. The peace talks are explicitly contingent on the full restoration of Lebanese state authority and the complete disarmament of Hezbollah. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has chosen to pursue direct bilateral negotiations rather than allow Tehran to exercise its habitual veto over any Lebanese diplomatic movement. That decision required genuine political courage. The Iranian axis does not forgive apostasy, and Aoun knows what happened to Lebanese politicians who moved too independently in the past.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has reinforced the logic by rejecting an Iranian offer to negotiate on Lebanon's behalf. The significance of that rejection cannot be overstated. For years, Iran maintained the fiction that its relationship with Lebanese armed factions was a matter of Lebanese sovereign choice, that Hezbollah was a resistance movement with domestic roots and autonomous decision-making. Salam's refusal to allow Tehran into the room strips that fiction away. Lebanon is at the table in Washington not as an Iranian client seeking terms it can later blame on the patron, but as a state seeking to end a war that was never its war to begin with.

For Israel, the strategic stakes are as high as anything achieved in Gaza. The northern border was the site of the most painful intelligence and doctrinal failure since October 7. Hezbollah's missile stockpile, its Radwan Force, its documented preparations for cross-border raids. All of it sat within range of Israeli communities for years while Israeli strategy consisted of managing the threat rather than eliminating it. The phrase "mowing the grass" has been used for two decades to describe the practice of degrading enemy capabilities without ending the enemy's organizational existence.

That practice produced the conditions of 2023. It cannot be the basis of a northern strategy in 2026.

What the May talks offer is the possibility of organizational finality on the northern border: not a temporary degradation of Hezbollah's rocket inventory, not a negotiated pause, but the legal and physical dismantlement of the organization as a military force. The Lebanese Armed Forces would assume genuine security responsibility in the south, backed by international support and, critically, no longer competing for space with an armed faction that answers to a foreign government.

The risks are real and should not be minimized. Hezbollah's roots inside the Lebanese military are documented and deep. The transition from an army that has coexisted with a powerful armed group to one that actually exercises a monopoly on force in southern Lebanon will not happen automatically because a framework is signed in Washington. Implementation will require sustained pressure, sustained verification, and sustained willingness by both Israel and the United States to hold Lebanon to its commitments rather than accept paper compliance.

The cedars of Lebanon were once freely given to build something lasting in Jerusalem. The question of May 2026 is whether what is built in Washington can last longer than eleven months.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx