Explosive drones launched Saturday by the Hezbollah terrorist organization fell within Israeli territory, in proximity to the Israel-Lebanon border.

In one of the incidents, a reservist was severely injured, while a reservist officer and another reservist were moderately injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The Israeli Air Force also intercepted several projectiles launched by Hezbollah toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. No IDF injuries were reported.

In additional incidents on Saturday, Hezbollah launched several explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

In one of the incidents, an explosive drone hit an unmanned engineering vehicle belonging to IDF soldiers. Damage was caused to the vehicle, and no IDF injuries were reported.

"This incident constitutes another violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stressed in a statement.