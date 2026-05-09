Hezbollah’s drone threat: The IDF has recently introduced hundreds of SMASH Handheld devices into Lebanon for use on personal weapons, in an effort to improve soldiers’ ability to shoot down drones in southern Lebanon, IDF Ground Forces officials confirmed to Kan News.

The devices are not new, but until now they were distributed mainly to infantry units. The IDF is now deploying them more broadly following additional procurement.

The system is an electro-optical sight that includes a digital camera, shooter display, fire control system, and ballistic computer, significantly improving shooting accuracy, especially against moving targets and during nighttime operations. The sight can lock onto a target, signal the soldier when to fire, and assist in hitting the target accurately.

Earlier Saturday, a reserve soldier was seriously wounded and two additional reservists, including an officer, were moderately injured in a Hezbollah explosive drone strike near the community of Shlomi in northern Israel.