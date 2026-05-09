תקיפת חיל האוויר לעבר המשגרים בהכוונת צוות הקרב החטיבתי 7צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck weapons storage facilities and a drone launch position used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

תקיפת עמדת שיגור הרחפנים בהכוונת אוגדה 146צילום: דובר צה"ל

In a separate operation on Saturday, the IDF struck two loaded and ready-to-use launchers in southern Lebanon.

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One of the launchers had previously fired toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, while another had launched rockets toward the State of Israel.

תקיפת מחסני אמצעי לחימהצילום: דובר צה"ל

In an earlier incident, an explosive drone launched Saturday by the Hezbollah terrorist organization was located in northern Israel, in proximity to the Israel-Lebanon border.

No injuries or damage were reported.