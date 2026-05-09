תקיפת חיל האוויר לעבר המשגרים בהכוונת צוות הקרב החטיבתי 7 צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck weapons storage facilities and a drone launch position used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

תקיפת עמדת שיגור הרחפנים בהכוונת אוגדה 146 צילום: דובר צה"ל

In a separate operation on Saturday, the IDF struck two loaded and ready-to-use launchers in southern Lebanon.

One of the launchers had previously fired toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, while another had launched rockets toward the State of Israel.

תקיפת מחסני אמצעי לחימה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In an earlier incident, an explosive drone launched Saturday by the Hezbollah terrorist organization was located in northern Israel, in proximity to the Israel-Lebanon border.

No injuries or damage were reported.