A heavy barrage of 38 rockets was launched this evening (Tuesday) from Lebanese territory towards communities northern Israel.

As a result of falls and shrapnel in the Machaneyim Junction area, one woman was critically injured and two other people were lightly injured.

Magen David Adom teams quickly arrived at the scene of the incident and began providing life-saving medical treatment to the critically injured woman, and were forced to declare her dead.

Security and rescue forces are scanning additional scenes in the area to ensure that there are no casualties or additional damage as a result of the large-scale shooting.

Earlier, a doctor from the Bedouin community was seriously injured and his wife and two young children were lightly injured by a missile fired from Iran.

The seriously injured person is a doctor at Soroka Hospital who had returned home from a long shift and went to rest.

MDA teams called to the scene treated the three injured and evacuated them to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. Sirens were activated throughout the Negev and surrounding Gaza.