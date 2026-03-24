זירת הנפילה בנגב צילום: דוברות מד"א

A man from the Bedouin community was moderately injured, and his wife and two young children sustained light injuries after a missile fired from Iran struck in the Negev.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams that were called to the scene treated the injured and evacuated them to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. Sirens were activated throughout the Negev and the Gaza envelope.

זירת הנפילה בפזורה הבדואית צילום: כבאות והצלה

Meanwhile, this morning, a residential building in Tel Aviv was hit by an Iranian barrage, and nearby buildings sustained heavy damage. Four people were lightly injured and treated by MDA teams. Fires broke out in Rosh HaAyin and Netanya בעקבות falling interception debris, and firefighting crews worked to extinguish them.

According to assessments, the missile launched in the barrage carried a cluster warhead-apparently containing between three and four submunitions, each weighing about 100 kilograms, which dispersed upon impact.