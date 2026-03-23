A rocket barrage launched by Hezbollah toward Kiryat Shmona today (Monday) caused injuries and damage in the city.

According to emergency responders, a man around 50 years old was seriously injured by shrapnel at one of the impact sites.

Police forces and firefighters operated at four different impact locations across the city. At one of the main sites, a rocket struck near a bus. An 80-year-old man was lightly injured and taken to Ziv Hospital in Safed.

MDA emergency medic Taysir Subh said: “We arrived at a man in his 50s who was injured in the head by missile shrapnel while he was near a bus."

זירת הנפילה בקרית שמונה צילום: דוברות מד"א; סטילס: דוברות המשטרה

He added: “We provided medical treatment, including bandaging and stopping bleeding, and we are continuing to ensure there are no additional casualties in the area. When a siren sounds, people must follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and enter a protected space-it saves lives."